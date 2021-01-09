Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Clay LeConey
@clayleconey
Download free
Share
Info
East 68th Street & Lexington Avenue, New York, NY, USA
Published on
January 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Covid 19 testing line in NYC before Thanksgiving 2020.
Related collections
CEO Email Never Hear
16 photos
· Curated by Bethan Mingle
human
apparel
clothing
Neon/City/Colors/Urban 7
254 photos
· Curated by Raymond Kotewicz
HD Neon Wallpapers
urban
HD City Wallpapers
CL on Unsplash
353 photos
· Curated by Clay LeConey
New York Pictures & Images
united state
building
Related tags
kiosk
People Images & Pictures
human
shelf
apparel
clothing
east 68th street & lexington avenue
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
metropolis
urban
town
building
HD City Wallpapers
machine
shop
city street
covid testing
covid mask
PNG images