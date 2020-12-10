Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Christos Berdesis
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Serifos, Greece
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
serifos
greece
greek
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
island
cyclades
plant
tub
bathtub
pot
furniture
aloe
jar
potted plant
vase
pottery
Free pictures
Related collections
Summer
2,064 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
Travel
218 photos
· Curated by Keleigh Lauermann
Travel Images
Women Images & Pictures
human
summer
304 photos
· Curated by COCOLILY M
Summer Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
plant