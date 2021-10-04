Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nataliia Lebiedieva
@nataliia_le
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
photographer
photography
photo
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Backgrounds
Related collections
Watercolour
64 photos
· Curated by Birmingham Museums Trust
watercolour
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
THE WILD LIFE
561 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Background bright
132 photos
· Curated by Margarita Batysheva
bright
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers