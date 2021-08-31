Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alexey Demidov
@alexeydemidov
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Pineapple Backgrounds
sweets
confectionery
Backgrounds
Related collections
Aerial
547 photos
· Curated by Walls by JFL
aerial
outdoor
aerial view
The Minimalists Collection
16 photos
· Curated by The Minimalists
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
Italy | Italia
150 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
Italy Pictures & Images
building
outdoor