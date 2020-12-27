Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 27, 2020
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX 645Z
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
annonaceae
blossom
Flower Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
JT site image
107 photos
· Curated by Rodney Harris
plant
indoor
interior design
Fall
181 photos
· Curated by Christina Rann
Fall Images & Pictures
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
ShlicknSmoov
21 photos
· Curated by Tanisha Cropper
shlicknsmoov
human
clothing