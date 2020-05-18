Go to Rombo's profile
@rombo_guitar_picks
Download free
black and white guitar pick
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Black guitar pick on a fretboard and red background.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Pink Backgrounds
plectrum
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronics
Mouse Pictures & Images
hardware
leisure activities
racket
Free stock photos

Related collections

Signs and Type
43 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
type
sign
Light Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking