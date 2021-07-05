Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Related tags
Tourism Pictures
Travel Images
ancient
trajan's kiosk
afterlife
agilkia island
archaeologist
HD Holiday Wallpapers
lake nasser
landmark
nile
oasis
philae
river
ruins
sunny
temple of isis
abandoned
key of life
necropolis
Free pictures
Related collections
Brands
30 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
brand
drink
soda
Colours
675 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Surfing
91 photos
· Curated by Bernat Fortet
surfing
sea
outdoor