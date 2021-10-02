Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniel Harmatiy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
26d
ago
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
ring
accessory
jewelry
accessories
Money Images & Pictures
coin
nickel
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Flatlay Items
419 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
flatlay
desk
work
Collection #65: James Allworth
7 photos
· Curated by James Allworth
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Him
271 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
him
man
People Images & Pictures