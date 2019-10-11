Go to Kiefer Likens's profile
@kiefer
Download free
black triangle measuring tool
black triangle measuring tool
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

measuring spacing for a metal working cut

Related collections

Construction
5 photos · Curated by Makai Harris
construction
spark
Light Backgrounds
carpenter
30 photos · Curated by Andrey Trush
carpenter
tool
HD Wood Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking