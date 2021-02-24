Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anna Zakharova
@annaazart
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Canon, EOS 40D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
countryside
plums
basket
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Fruits Images & Pictures
wicker
berries
cozy autumn
harvest
sweet
cozy
plant
produce
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
apricot
Brown Backgrounds
Apple Images & Photos
grapefruit
citrus fruit
Backgrounds
Related collections
Star Seed
116 photos
· Curated by Beth Bedbury
Star Images
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Minimal
590 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
minimal
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Collection #121: Ameriie
6 photos
· Curated by Ameriie
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers