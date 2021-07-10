Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alex Gruber
@alex_gruber
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
cattle
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Cow Images & Pictures
dairy cow
Nature Images
outdoors
field
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #95: Zach Klein
8 photos
· Curated by Zach Klein
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Impetus
31 photos
· Curated by Tyler Delgado
impetu
outdoor
rock
Trees
1,011 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoor