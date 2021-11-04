Leather sole Upper material: cow leather & Net. Durable cow leather overlays for stability that locks in your foot. Unique Invisible Design: These Height Increasing elevator shoes are designed to provide extra 3.15 Inch height with invisible built-in height insoles,the appearance of the shoes is exactly the same as ordinary nobody will notice you're wearing elevator shoes. Occasion:It's suitable for casual,sports,daily us and so on. How to Find Your Size: Our size chart will help you find your size, but if you still hesitant about it, please feel free to message us via amazon and we will help