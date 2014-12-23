Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
David Marcu
@davidmarcu
Download free
Published on
December 23, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
House on rocky mountain
Share
Info
Related collections
Beautiful Drones
57 photos
· Curated by Phil Jahner
drone
aerial view
outdoor
4 Elements
126 photos
· Curated by Jacqui McGinn
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Earth Day
173 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
Nature Images
rock
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Backgrounds
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
HD Ocean Wallpapers
coast
sea
aerial
cliff
Landscape Images & Pictures
House Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
house on a cliff
alone
extreme
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free pictures