Go to Mufid Majnun's profile
Available for hire
Download free
person holding white and gray digital device
person holding white and gray digital device
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

COVID-19
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

thermo gun to check body temperature as a covid-19 screening

Related collections

ThinkWell
315 photos · Curated by Leah Breen
thinkwell
outdoor
human
Covid-19
42 photos · Curated by Saara
covid-19
human
coronavirus
COVID
173 photos · Curated by Chesca Uy
covid
coronavirus
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking