Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
chanthavut thorng
@won78
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bangkok, Thailand
Published
on
April 13, 2020
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bangkok
thailand
building
architecture
Brick Backgrounds
temple
flagstone
worship
path
walkway
human
People Images & Pictures
shrine
Backgrounds
Related collections
Europe
37 photos · Curated by GEM Communications
europe
building
architecture
Bright & Bold
161 photos · Curated by Stacey Corrin
bright
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #80: Elliot Jay Stocks
9 photos · Curated by Elliot Jay Stocks
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures