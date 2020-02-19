Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anshu A
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published on
February 19, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close up of new leaves in spring light
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
sunlight
bokeh
Spring Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
leaves
HQ Background Images
sunny
bright
sunlit
backlight
Nature Images
natural
Happy Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
flowers and wallpapers
10 photos
· Curated by Elena Everson
HD Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Paysage
49 photos
· Curated by Fifi Skhairi
paysage
natural
plant
Fall
9 photos
· Curated by Jody Hart
Fall Images & Pictures
plant
Leaf Backgrounds