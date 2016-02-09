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Christian Joudrey
cjoudrey
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Yosemite National Park, USA
Yosemite on a bright day
A map marker
Yosemite National Park, United States
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Published on
February 9, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
trees
hill
valley
yosemite
cliff
cliffs
el capitan
cloudscape
united states
yosemite national park
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