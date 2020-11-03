Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Shourav Sheikh
@shouravsheikh13
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
November 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
pepper
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
bell pepper
HD Red Wallpapers
meal
dish
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Snow
29 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
Solar Eclipse 2017
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
2017
solar
Eclipse Images & Pictures
Home Decor + Design
173 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Design Wallpapers
decor
home