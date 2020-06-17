Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aranyak Bhattacharjee
@aranyak
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bardhaman, West Bengal, India
Published
on
June 17, 2020
Pixel
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The small Borassus tree leaf.
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
bardhaman
west bengal
india
HD Wood Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Backgrounds
Related collections
Backgrounds
73 photos
· Curated by University of Kent UX
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
textures
18 photos
· Curated by Edson Rosas
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
social
279 photos
· Curated by Sidney Bernardo
social
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers