Go to Aranyak Bhattacharjee's profile
@aranyak
Download free
green leaf in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bardhaman, West Bengal, India
Published on Pixel
Free to use under the Unsplash License

The small Borassus tree leaf.

Related collections

social
279 photos · Curated by Sidney Bernardo
social
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking