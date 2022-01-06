Go to Gianna Bonello's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

statue
catholic
catholicism
mary statue
virgin mary
catholic church
rosary
prayer
Religion Images
God Images & Pictures
jesus
church
chapel
worship
building
architecture
HD Art Wallpapers
Buddha Images
temple
shrine
Free stock photos

Related collections

pantone
42 photos · Curated by Siham Hors
pantone
Flower Images
HD Pink Wallpapers
Valentine's Day
104 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking