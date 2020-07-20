Go to Wesley Armstrong's profile
@wesley_armstrong
Download free
black and red traffic light
black and red traffic light
Palm Springs, CA, USAPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Traffic light in Palm Springs CA. Shot with Sony a6500.

Related collections

COR
147 photos · Curated by Pedro de Albuquerque Xavier
cor
outdoor
calm
moveo
14 photos · Curated by Tim Steinküller
moveo
Light Backgrounds
hardware
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking