Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcel Strauß
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
stuttgart
deutschland
mehr davon
sticker
street
tagging
lotte
coffee cup
cup
Backgrounds
Related collections
Stuttgart
303 photos · Curated by Marcel Strauß
stuttgart
deutschland
human
Graffiti/stickers
458 photos · Curated by Julia Westerveld
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
sticker
text
Street Photography
151 photos · Curated by Marcel Strauß
street photography
deutschland
stuttgart