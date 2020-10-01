Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeffa Ali
@jeffa254
Download free
Share
Info
Nairobi, Kenya
Published on
October 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
dry tree against clear sky
Related collections
BHER
5 photos
· Curated by Wenona Giles
bher
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
NATUREZA
112 photos
· Curated by Gabriela de Assis
natureza
plant
outdoor
Close up nature
57 photos
· Curated by MyTrees Image Inspo
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tree trunk
nairobi
kenya
oak
HD Grey Wallpapers
dry tree
blossom
Flower Images
Free stock photos