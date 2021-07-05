Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ricardo Gomez Angel
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chur, Switzerland
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Concrete handrail
Related tags
chur
switzerland
concrete
diagonal
Texture Backgrounds
steps
stair
line
contrast
shadow
architecture
wall
building
outdoors
HD Brick Wallpapers
Nature Images
countryside
HD City Wallpapers
street
town
Free images
Related collections
Collection #187: Square
8 photos
· Curated by Square
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Pet Lovers
40 photos
· Curated by Alfredo Paterno
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures
Nomad
15 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
nomad
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers