Go to Elisa Ventur's profile
@elisa_ventur
Download free
woman in black blazer sitting on chair
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Business & Work
Published on Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

a business woman who is frustrated because she is working too much

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

despair
stressed
online marketing
working
business woman
workplace
HD PC Wallpapers
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronics
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Laptop Wallpapers
table
furniture
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

work
109 photos · Curated by Joana Prather
work
human
Women Images & Pictures
Norm's Collection
273 photos · Curated by Karen Finn
outdoor
human
Beach Images & Pictures
WiB at Work
85 photos · Curated by Mikaela Bowler
work
human
Women Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking