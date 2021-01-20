Go to Kirill Zhylinsky's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown wooden framed wall decor
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kryva Luka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

ukraine
kryva luka
donetsk oblast
table
canteen
soviet
soviet architecture
old building
picture frame
interior decoration
HD Grey Wallpapers
indoors
room
chair
furniture
dining table
dining room
restaurant
interior design
Food Images & Pictures
Free stock photos

Related collections

frame
10 photos · Curated by Tripoint Technologies
frame
picture frame
plant
Looks Soviet
6 photos · Curated by Dan Lebl
soviet
ukraine
outdoor
Post Soviet
50 photos · Curated by Alex BDNR
soviet
vehicle
transportation
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking