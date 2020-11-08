Go to Cameron Venti's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white car on road surrounded by trees during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Vermont, USA
Published on Hasselblad, L1D-20c
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A barn nestled in a valley during fall.

Related collections

Home & Yard
1,621 photos · Curated by Jenny Trudeau
yard
home
House Images
US states
55 photos · Curated by Lavinia Yang
building
outdoor
usa
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking