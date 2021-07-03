Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nigel Glastonbury
@nigelguk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cumbria, United Kingdom
Published on
July 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Dry stone wall
Related tags
cumbria
united kingdom
stone wall
natural
Related collections
Magic
79 photos
· Curated by Ioana M
magic
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
American Political
324 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
american
field
HD Wood Wallpapers
Solar Eclipse 2017
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
2017
solar
Eclipse Images & Pictures