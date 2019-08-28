Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rumman Amin
@rumanamin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Interiors
Share
Info
Cotswolds, UK
Published
on
August 28, 2019
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Find me on Instagram @Rumanamin
Related tags
cotswolds
bathroom
indoors
uk
interior design
house decor
bedroom
mid century
minimalistic
tub
HD Grey Wallpapers
bathtub
room
housing
building
sink faucet
Public domain images
Related collections
Bathroom
5 photos
· Curated by Carla Luffman
bathroom
interior design
indoor
bathrooms
6 photos
· Curated by Kerryanne Mathews
bathroom
interior design
indoor
interiors
5 photos
· Curated by Leslie Gengozian
interior
indoor
room