Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
ke wen
@chriswen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
gansu, China
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
drone aerial photography
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
canyon
valley
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
colors
168 photos · Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Christianity
93 photos · Curated by Julie Rothe
Christianity
church
HD Cross Wallpapers
CLOUDS ABOVE, EARTH BELOW
1,996 photos · Curated by Susan H.
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures