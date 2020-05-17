Go to Michel Stockman's profile
@michelstock
Download free
man in blue white and red plaid shirt wearing black framed eyeglasses
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

C'est moi

Related collections

People
87 photos · Curated by Michel Stockman
People Images & Pictures
human
Brown Backgrounds
Glasses
61 photos · Curated by LISA CHMURA
glass
accessory
human
Glasses
486 photos · Curated by sheri png
glass
spectacle
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking