Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ananya Bilimale
@highwaypatrol_x
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Spituk Gompa, Leh
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
spituk gompa
leh
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
street
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
road
town
high rise
countryside
shelter
outdoors
rural
architecture
Smoke Backgrounds
fog
apartment building
alleyway
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #21: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Emotions
79 photos
· Curated by Suzi Wong
emotion
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Drinkables
108 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
drinkable
drink
Food Images & Pictures