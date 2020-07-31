Go to Wolfgang Hasselmann's profile
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
black and red bug on purple flower
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
pollen
Flower Images
blossom
honey bee
invertebrate
Bee Pictures & Images
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
HD Grey Wallpapers
iris
geranium
hornet
andrena
wasp
Butterfly Images
Free images

Related collections

Insects
55 photos · Curated by LindaLee Williams
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
Free close up, macro pictures
2,027 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant
Blossom
853 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
blossom
Flower Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking