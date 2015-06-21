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Michael Mongin
michaelmongin
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yellow Volkswagen Beetle coupe parked near white signage
vintage yellow beetle
A map marker
Carr Nacional 112, El Cercado, 67300 Santiago, N.L., Mexico, Santiago
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Published on
June 21, 2015 (UTC)
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Canon, EOS 7D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
travel
vintage
yellow
vehicle
retro
road trip
old
transport
old car
classic car
volkswagen
beetle
yellow car
buggy
small car
vw bug
volkswagon
mexico
santiago
PNG images
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