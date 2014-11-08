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Lousvette Munoz
lumu81
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yellow taxi in front of brown brick building during daytime
yellow cab intersection
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Published on
November 8, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
building
architecture
cars
vintage
street
urban
vehicle
cityscape
transportation
windows
taxi
automobile
brick
intersection
cab
corner
cornice
road
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