Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Sunkissedcat
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
yellow sunflower selective focus photography
Sunflowers on a sunny day
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 9, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-S1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
plant
garden
sunflower
leaves
leaf
yellow
sunflower wallpaper
bokeh
bright
petal
sunflower background
pollen
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20