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Sergey Zolkin
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yellow sunflower in bloom plantation
Sunflowers following the sun
A map marker
Новосиль, Chernskiy rayon, Russia
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Published on
October 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
GoPro, HERO4 Silver
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
green
clouds
cloud
white
farm
blue sky
sunflower
field
yellow
horizon
meadow
sunflowers
corn field
cloudy
curve
russia
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