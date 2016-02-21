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Gustavo
natura_photos
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yellow sedan die-cast on gravel
Toy taxi cab on sidewalk
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Published on
February 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, PowerShot ELPH 150 IS
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
road
yellow
door
vehicle
metal
floor
taxi
toy
play
wheel
sidewalk
cab
miniature
mini
lada
transportation
automobile
suv
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