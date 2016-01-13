Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Manik Rathee
manikrathee
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Wallpapers
,
Nature
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
yellow, red, and blue hot air balloon near trees and body of water under blue sky during daytime
Hot air balloon on a lake
A map marker
South Lake Tahoe, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
mountains
pattern
trees
red
happy
calm
yellow
horizon
hot air balloon
greenery
quiet
serene
solo
standing alone
vivid
focal point
wallpaper
background
summer
Public domain images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20