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Stephy Miehle
stephy
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yellow petaled flowers beside sea
Rocky shoreline
A map marker
Little River, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL SL1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
plant
grey
plants
waves
rock
rocks
cliff
coast
seascape
coastline
shore
united states
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