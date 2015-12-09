Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
yellow petaled flower plant beside book and iPhone 5s
Sweet Treat after Work
A map marker
Hồ Chí Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
food
love
life
plant
apple
trees
iphone
grey
cake
cute wallpaper
table
cute
dessert
magazine
cute background
cook
lovely
potted plant
foods
4K images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20