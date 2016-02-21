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Anastasia Zhenina
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yellow petaled flower
Pastel yellow rose
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M10MarkII
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
rose
plant
garden
white
leaves
perfume
yellow
floral
blossom
cream
macro
organic
petal
smell
botany
rose petal
pale
Historical images
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