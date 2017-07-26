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Meik Schneider
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yellow Mercedes-Benz coupe on asphalt road near concrete building
AMG GTS
A map marker
Zürich, Switzerland
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Published on
July 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 80D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
sports car
urban
yellow
vehicle
rich
wealth
automobile
amg
kuwait
saturated
switzerland
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