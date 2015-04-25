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Xavi Moll
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yellow farm tractor on green grassfield
Farm Tractor
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Camí de Talatí, 07712 Maó, Illes Balears, Spain, Maó
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Published on
April 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
trees
grass
vintage
farm
agriculture
field
yellow
countryside
farming
tractor
green grass
abandoned
crops
farn
spain
vehicle
transportation
meadow
grassland
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