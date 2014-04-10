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Gabriel Ghnassia
gabrielghnassia
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yellow concrete building beside body of water
Hotel resort in sunlight
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 10, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
sea
clouds
hotel
luxury
sand
holiday
island
resort
palm trees
explore
sea side
pools
beach life
island life
island hotel
housing
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