Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Yaoqi
yaoqiqiqilai
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
yellow city buses between buildings during daytime
Public Transportation
A map marker
Kleine Präsidentenstraße 3, 10178 Berlin, Germany, Berlin
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
road
rain
street
buildings
urban
yellow
bulding
public
public transport
wire
tram
trolley
streetcar
trams
train
germany
bus
vehicle
berlin
PNG images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20