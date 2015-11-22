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Kate
katieasalerno
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yellow and white vehicle reserved tire
antique car spare wheel
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
art
blue
vintage
yellow
steel
old
old car
automobile
wheel
ford
classic
tire
rim
tail light
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