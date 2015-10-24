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Stephanie Krist
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yellow and purple flowers in shallow focus shot
Flower bed by the barn
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
garden
wall
wood
purple
yellow
floral
gardening
blossom
botanical
barn
petal
plant
tulip
lily
daffodil
flora
crocus
geranium
4K images
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