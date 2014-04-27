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Ksenia Kudelkina
kseny
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yellow and blue commercial machine near body of water
Industrial crane
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 27, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
sunrise
river
ice
skyline
horizon
dawn
cold
crane
city scape
dock
equipment
waterfront
soothing
barge
docks
haul
shipping container
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