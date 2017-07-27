Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Lauren Kay
lakael
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
yellow and blue auto rickshaw parked beside auto rickshaw
Blue auto rickshaw
A map marker
Bangkok, Thailand
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
thailand
colorful
bangkok
traffic
parking
asia
taxi
transport
busy
motor
wait
crowded
chaotic
tuk tuk
parasol
tricycle
tuktuk
people
human
umbrella
Backgrounds
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20